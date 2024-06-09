Inside The Warriors

Caitlin Clark Draws More Steph Curry Comparisons After Video Goes Viral

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has the WNBA's attention

Joey Linn

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has taken the basketball world by storm. Breaking countless collegiate records during her time at Iowa, Clark has brought her stardom to the WNBA, where she has continued to break records. Putting up impressive numbers to start her professional career, Clark has continued to improve as she adjusts to life as one of the biggest stars in sports.

Often drawing comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry due to her deep shooting range and unmatched shotmaking ability, Clark has continued to receive those comparisons to start her WNBA career, most recently when a clip of her getting double-teamed went viral:

The original clip, which has generated over 2.8M views on X, shows two Washington Mystics defenders sprinting to Clark as she moved off the ball. This led to a wide open corner three for Indiana, as all the defensive attention was on Clark.

As previously mentioned, this clip reignited many of the Curry comparisons Clark has received over the last few years, as the Warriors star sees similar defensive attention.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless recently compared Clark to Curry during a segment of his show, saying, "She is the female Steph Curry, because we have just never seen anything like this. She is shooting step-back, jump shot three-pointers from the logo. Never did I think I would see that."

While Clark is creating her own legacy in the WNBA, the similarities to Curry are very evident when she drills deep threes and sees unmatched defensive attention.

Published
Joey Linn

