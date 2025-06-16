Inside The Warriors

Caitlin Clark Makes Humble Steph Curry, LeBron James Statement

Caitlin Clark responded to comparisons to NBA stars Steph Curry and LeBron James in a recent interview.

Jed Katz

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark has done nothing short of taking over women's sports and growing the WNBA to the popularity it has right now. The superstar has become a force in basketball, averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists.

After a five-game absence, Clark returned to the floor and put up 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists against the New York Liberty. With the win, she brought the Indiana Fever back to .500 while handing the Liberty their first loss of the season.

Clark has already been compared to some of the NBA's greatest players, specifically Stephen Curry, for their shooting abilities. In the NCAA and WNBA, she's hit shots from a range only the Golden State Warriors star would shoot from.

In a recent interview with FanSided, Clark was asked if she could beat the two-time MVP in a shootout. The 23-year-old was very humble in her response, giving credit to Curry.

"Probably Steph," Clark said. "I would just be happy to be there, though."

After being compared to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clark continued to keep it calm and acknowledge one of, if not the greatest, NBA players of all time. She was told in the interview that she could probably outshoot James right now.

"I don't know about that," she replied.

To be in the same company as James and Curry is special, and it not only speaks to how great Clark is as a player but also how much she has influenced the sport.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler Appearance Amid Trade Rumors

Steph Curry Reacts to Seth Curry's Instagram Post

How The Desmond Bane Trade Affects Golden State's Offseason?

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News