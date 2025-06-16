Caitlin Clark Makes Humble Steph Curry, LeBron James Statement
Caitlin Clark has done nothing short of taking over women's sports and growing the WNBA to the popularity it has right now. The superstar has become a force in basketball, averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists.
After a five-game absence, Clark returned to the floor and put up 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists against the New York Liberty. With the win, she brought the Indiana Fever back to .500 while handing the Liberty their first loss of the season.
Clark has already been compared to some of the NBA's greatest players, specifically Stephen Curry, for their shooting abilities. In the NCAA and WNBA, she's hit shots from a range only the Golden State Warriors star would shoot from.
In a recent interview with FanSided, Clark was asked if she could beat the two-time MVP in a shootout. The 23-year-old was very humble in her response, giving credit to Curry.
"Probably Steph," Clark said. "I would just be happy to be there, though."
After being compared to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clark continued to keep it calm and acknowledge one of, if not the greatest, NBA players of all time. She was told in the interview that she could probably outshoot James right now.
"I don't know about that," she replied.
To be in the same company as James and Curry is special, and it not only speaks to how great Clark is as a player but also how much she has influenced the sport.
