Celtics Champion Gives Rare Insight on Historic Steph Curry Moment
It's been about a year since Stephen Curry's absurd close to the gold medal Olympic game against France, hitting difficult three after difficult three down the stretch. It was an iconic moment in a career that has had a lot of iconic moments.
A teammate of his on that team was Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, who just launched a new podcast. He gave some insight on that Olympic run with Curry, saying they were all waiting on him to have a vintage performance.
"Steph was unbelievable, he was just going crazy," White said Tuesday on the "White Noise Podcast.""In the beginning [of the Olympic tournament], Steph wasn't himself. We were waiting for that Steph game to happen, and it happened in that Serbia game, and he carried it over to the gold medal game."
Then, in that gold medal game, Steph Curry had 24 points, nailing 8 three-pointers, including four in the final three minutes to put the game on ice. He hit some of the most difficult shots you'll ever see, especially considering the moment. White, like many others, was in disbelief at the performance.
"In the [fourth quarter] of that game, Steph kicks it to [Kevin Durant] and [LeBron James] is open in the corner and he's like, 'Nah, back to you, Steph,' it was unbelievable. To be on the good side of it, it was an unbelievable feeling. The whole bench is going crazy, like we can't believe what we're watching either."
Derrick White Has Been On the Other Side of a Curry Flurry
Derrick White is no stranger to some crazy performances from the greatest shooter in NBA history. White was traded to the Celtics in 2022, helping them make the NBA Finals that postseason, where they matched up against the Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics held a 2-1 series lead in those NBA Finals before the Warriors tied the series in Game 4. In that game, Stephen Curry went for 43 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 7/14 from beyond the arc and going 14/26 overall in one of the greatest Finals performances we've seen recently.
Curry had another big performance in the close-out Game 6, going for 34 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds while going 7/14 from three-point range. White spent a lot of time guarding Curry in that series, as did Marcus Smart, so he's seen up close the kind of impact that Curry can have.
Related Articles
Steph Curry, Draymond Green React to Jimmy Butler’s Recent Post
Steph Curry's Brother-In-Law Discloses Untold NBA Story to Cameron Brink