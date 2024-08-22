Inside The Warriors

Celtics Legend Makes Controversial Statement on LeBron James to Warriors Trade Rumor

Boston Celtics and NBA legend Kevin Garnett had an interesting take on the LeBron James to Golden State Warriors trade rumors

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) greet each other after the game at Chase Center.
/ Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
It was reported by ESPN prior to last season's trade deadline that the Golden State Warriors contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about the possibility of a LeBron James trade. There were reportedly owner-to-owner discussions about a potential deal, and the Lakers essentially deferred to James himself.

With the NBA's all-time leading scorer not wanting to leave Los Angeles, trade talks did not very far between the Lakers and Warriors. That said, the initial report is still being discussed, as additional information was recently revealed.

A recent article from NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack revealed that James' agent Rich Paul was involved in shutting down these trade talks.

During a recent episode of KG Certified, Boston Celtics and NBA legend Kevin Garnett compared James joining the Warriors to Shaquille O'Neal joining the Celtics at the end of his career.

"We played with Shaq," Garnett said. "I don’t care what’s going on. Shaq was older, but he was still Shaq. If he didn’t get hurt, we would’ve won. He did enough for us. His presence... It doesn’t even matter, it’s the effect of Bron… If he can still lay the ball up, if he can still be in the layup line, if he can still put the jersey on… It’s always active."

O'Neal averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 37 games with Boston. While he was effective, James is at a much higher level right now than O'Neal was in the 2010-11 season.

