Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Kings vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings for the fourth and final time this season on Thursday. The Kings have already won two of the first three meetings, giving them a chance to win the season series in Golden State on Thursday night.
The Warriors enter this game on a five-game winning streak, including a 10-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Gary Payton II finished with a team-high 26 points, while Jimmy Butler produced 15 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds for a triple-double.
The Kings are entering Thursday's game on a two-game losing streak, most recently suffering a 29-point loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.
The Kings have four players listed on the injury report for Thursday’s game, none more significant than Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is listed as questionable on Thursday due to a left hamstring strain. Sacramento's star big man has been sidelined since their game against the Rockets on March 1, where he only played one minute and did not return.
Sabonis has been one of the best big men in the NBA this season, averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists with 60/43/75 shooting splits. Surprisingly, the talented big man was snubbed out of the All-Star game once again, despite leading the league in rebounds and being top 15 in assists.
The Kings rely on Sabonis heavily, and they are a much better team when he is healthy. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have been a big help to the Kings and will need to be on Thursday, especially if the talented big man is unavailable.
