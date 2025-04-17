Draymond Green Addresses Jonathan Kuminga's Lack of Minutes
The Golden State Warriors have clinched the seventh seed after a hard-fought battle against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Warriors built a solid lead in the first half behind the high-scoring duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who both scored over 35+on points each on high efficiency. Coach Kerr implemented a 10-man rotation; however, a key player was missing from Tuesday night's action.
Jonathan Kuminga received his second straight DNP, the first against the Los Angeles Clippers for the last game of the regular season, and more recently on Tuesday against the Grizzlies for the seventh seed.
Draymond Green spoke to media members on Tuesday night after their game and shared his thoughts on Kuminga and the contributions he will bring to the team against the Houston Rockets.
"He'll contribute, he's great, he's getting his work in, that's all you can do in that situation, is get your work in," Green said." He will be meaningful for us in that series, I have zero doubt about that. The challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged, and that's for anyone in that situation. But I have zero doubt in my mind that he's going to help us in that series, he will 1000%."
Kuminga has had his fair share of injuries this season, but in the 47 games he has played, he has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45/31/67 shooting splits.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will play Game 1 of their series on Sunday, April 20th. The speed and athleticism of Kuminga could be of great use against the agile Rockets.
Related Articles
Warriors Players Make Interesting Decision Before Crucial Grizzlies Game
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies