Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Controversial Karl-Anthony Towns Statement
The popularity of social media and podcasts has allowed players in the NBA to speak their minds to large audiences, whether it be those currently in the league or retired. Regardless, while podcasts have led to hearing interesting stories and perspectives from players, they've also led to some other moments that some wish didn't happen.
Following the Golden State Warriors' win over the New York Knicks earlier this week, Warriors forward Draymond Green went on his podcast to address that he was of the understanding that Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns missed their contest trying to avoid Jimmy Butler. However, that was far from the truth.
It was later revealed in a post to Towns' Instagram that he was out for personal reasons to attend the funeral of a close friend. Given that Green's claim was something else different, he broke the silence to address the situation and his claim.
“Oh, man. That’s unfortunate. I’m sorry to hear that," Green said. "That sucks. But my comments that I made, was that ‘people I heard was this. And that’s what I heard.’ So I do send my well wishes to him and his family. You know, none of us. It’s inevitable. We all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it in the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate."
"You never wish that on anybody, But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis must go on," Green added. So I definitely wish them well and wish their family well. And I mean it. You know, we all go through that. And it’s never easy for anyone. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis will go on.”
Based on the statement, Green leaned on the fact that he was told Towns was avoiding Butler and not making the claim himself. Regardless, he came forward and addressed the situation but said it would not affect his podcasting career.
