Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Viral Exchange With Buddy Hield
After losing to the LA Clippers on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors got back in the win column with an important victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Golden State got both Steph Curry and Draymond Green back for this game, as the two veteran stars sat out on Friday in Los Angeles.
Curry finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the winning effort. Green added 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block.
An exchange between Green and Buddy Hield during this game went viral on social media, as microphones caught the Warriors veteran cussing out his teammate.
Green was asked about this postgame, and gave a detailed answer.
“As a leader, you have to try different methods,” Green said. “Sometimes you go to a guy, sometimes you don’t. I’ve played with Buddy now for 30 games. Trying to learn what makes him tick… I’m still figuring that out. To go at Buddy the way I did, we needed that in that moment.”
Green added, "Mics catch everything today. I don’t care... I’ll say it right into the mic.”
Hield had zero points in the win, missing all seven of his field goal attempts. All seven shots came from three-point range. Green said the Warriors are confident the sharpshooting guard will make shots.
