Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Viral Exchange With Buddy Hield

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green yelled at his teammate Buddy Hield.

Joey Linn

Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to an officials call during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to an officials call during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

After losing to the LA Clippers on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors got back in the win column with an important victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Golden State got both Steph Curry and Draymond Green back for this game, as the two veteran stars sat out on Friday in Los Angeles.

Curry finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the winning effort. Green added 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block. 

An exchange between Green and Buddy Hield during this game went viral on social media, as microphones caught the Warriors veteran cussing out his teammate. 

Green was asked about this postgame, and gave a detailed answer.

“As a leader, you have to try different methods,” Green said. “Sometimes you go to a guy, sometimes you don’t. I’ve played with Buddy now for 30 games. Trying to learn what makes him tick… I’m still figuring that out. To go at Buddy the way I did, we needed that in that moment.”

Green added, "Mics catch everything today. I don’t care... I’ll say it right into the mic.”

Hield had zero points in the win, missing all seven of his field goal attempts. All seven shots came from three-point range. Green said the Warriors are confident the sharpshooting guard will make shots.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News