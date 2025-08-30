Draymond Green Calls Out Resurfaced Details of Fight with Jordan Poole
Three years ago, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green lost his temper.
In leaked footage from the Warriors' practice facility heading into the season following their fourth NBA championship, Green got into a verbal altercation with Jordan Poole before throwing a punch.
The exact details never came to light, but Green took the liberty at the time to remove himself from the situation.
"I'm going to continue to stay away," he said following the incident, "and continue to do work on myself. ... I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself."
Rumors of new details recently surfaced; Green had time to address that, too.
Green Calls Rumored Details False
According to Legendz, an account that often posts "leaked" audio of on-court interactions between players during the regular season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Poole to "stand up for himself" against Green.
Poole then told Green he was "an expensive backpack" for team star Steph Curry.
"This led to Draymond punching Poole," Legendz claimed.
Green didn't humor it.
"🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢" the star forward commented.
Since the incident, Green has spoken on his mindset several times. He hasn't revealed further details, but he did shoulder the blame.
"Everybody said, 'Oh, man, but you were 10 years in,'" Green said. "'You should know better.' But it's the lessons that ultimately make me who I am to this day because man, I f***ed that up."
The Warriors don't spend time dwelling on the incident, and Green has continued to play a pivotal role in their quest for another title.
But he still hears it from Kerr from time to time.
"He crossed the line with Jordan," Kerr said of the incident during a podcast appearance, "and he knows it, he knew it immediately. It made that season incredibly difficult for everybody. That story has been regurgitated many times, but that’s probably the time I was most angry.”
Related Articles
Warriors Expected to Sign Familiar Face Amid Controversial Offseason
Warriors Could Compete for Top NBA Free Agent With Knicks
Warriors Expected to Sign Four Players After Kuminga Resolution