Draymond Green Disagrees With Controversial Statement From Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla recently made headlines when he said the NBA should allow fighting the way other professional sports do.
“The biggest thing that we rob people of from an entertainment standpoint is you can’t fight anymore,” Mazzulla said on the Zolak & Bertrand show. “I wish we’d bring back fighting. How come in baseball they’re allowed to clear the benches? How come in hockey they’re allowed to fight? I don’t understand."
Mazzulla’s comments on the Zolak & Bertrand show were shared in a post on X by Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. Unsurprisingly, Mazzulla drew quite the reaction from NBA fans with this take.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was among those who disagreed with Mazzulla.
"I get what Joe is trying to get at," Green said during an episode of his The Draymond Show. "The s—t talking and guys getting testy, we take so much of that out of the game today... Actual physical fights, Joe - I'm here to petition against you."
Green acknowledged how fighting has gotten him in some trouble over the years, and he does not condone it. Certainly not wanting it permitted in the NBA, Green pushed back against this idea from the Celtics head coach.
“Where (fighting) almost led me, I don't want none of that," Green added. "I'm gonna leave that to Joe. Joe, you go and fight."
Mazzulla is known for being unconventional with his coaching philosophies, and this belief is certainly one he is going to have a tough time finding people to agree with.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France