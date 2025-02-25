Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend for Controversial Comments
Over the NBA All-Star break, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green received some odd criticism from Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson. The retired NBA legend slammed Green for calling the NBA "boring," calling him out for leaning on superstar teammate Steph Curry.
"Draymond says so much so who cares what Draymond says," Robertson said. "It might be boring to him because if he's not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he's passed the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen... Maybe it is boring when he's out there when he's not shooting a lot and he's not guarding a lot."
Nobody expected an NBA legend like Robertson to call out Green like that, and it seemed to have caught the Warriors star off guard as well. On Monday, Green took to The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to respond to Robertson's comments.
"I'm not sure what idiot wouldn't want to pass Steph Curry the ball when he's the greatest shooter of all time," Green said. "Why wouldn't I? To be honest Big O, I get a lot of pleasure out of passing the ball... In the year that Big O won a championship when he was starting to age, you were passing the ball to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself... I was a little surprised by [his comments]."
"Quite honest, at [age] 86, I'm pretty sure Big O ain't watching many of our games," Green continued. "Big O is sound asleep by the time we play at night... There is a zero percent chance that Big O is up watching the Dubs."
Green made sure to clarify that he was not going to disrespect "one of the pioneers of the game," certainly keeping his retaliation as light as possible, but still took a couple of digs at the retired legend.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball