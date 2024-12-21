Draymond Green Injury Update Before Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from their 51-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, Golden State has an opportunity to get right back in the win column against a Western Conference opponent.
Golden State has dropped eight of its last 10 games, and has fallen to 10th in the Western Conference standings. Briefly atop the West after their hot start to the season, the Warriors have been rapidly falling since. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, the team announced a change to the injury report against Minnesota, adding veteran forward Draymond Green.
Initially unlisted on the injury report, Green is now questionable with left ankle soreness.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green is now questionable at Minnesota tonight with left ankle soreness. Moses Moody has gone from probable to questionable."
Green had a historically bad showing against Memphis, finishing with a -42 plus/minus while not recording a single point, assist, or rebound. The first player in NBA history to finish with such a line, Green will look to bounce back on Saturday if he is cleared to play.
If Green cannot go, the Warriors will have an even tougher time slowing down Minnesota’s offensive attack that is led by star guard Anthony Edwards. Green will likely receive a final status closer to tip-off which is at 5:00 PM PT.
