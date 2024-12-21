Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Injury Update Before Warriors-Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have added Draymond Green to the injury report against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joey Linn

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from their 51-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, Golden State has an opportunity to get right back in the win column against a Western Conference opponent.

Golden State has dropped eight of its last 10 games, and has fallen to 10th in the Western Conference standings. Briefly atop the West after their hot start to the season, the Warriors have been rapidly falling since. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, the team announced a change to the injury report against Minnesota, adding veteran forward Draymond Green.

Draymond Green
Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Initially unlisted on the injury report, Green is now questionable with left ankle soreness.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green is now questionable at Minnesota tonight with left ankle soreness. Moses Moody has gone from probable to questionable."

Green had a historically bad showing against Memphis, finishing with a -42 plus/minus while not recording a single point, assist, or rebound. The first player in NBA history to finish with such a line, Green will look to bounce back on Saturday if he is cleared to play.

If Green cannot go, the Warriors will have an even tougher time slowing down Minnesota’s offensive attack that is led by star guard Anthony Edwards. Green will likely receive a final status closer to tip-off which is at 5:00 PM PT.

Related Articles

NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors

Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion

Draymond Green Issues Challenge to Golden State Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News