Draymond Green Makes Controversial Caitlin Clark Statement
The basketball world has spent much of the last several weeks discussing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her impact on the WNBA. While it is undeniable that Clark has exponentially grown the league's popularity, many have debated the extent of her impact, and who else deserves credit for the league's rapid growth.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently weighed in on this discussion during an episode of his podcast, saying Clark is great, but is not the WNBA's most marketable player in his opinion.
"I ain't saying Caitlin Clark is the best thing since sliced bread," Green said. "Quite frankly, if you want my opinion, that's A'ja Wilson. The best thing since sliced bread in the WNBA is A'ja Wilson. I'm not necessarily in the mindset that it's all Caitlin Clark."
On Wilson, Green added that she is the American dream, and will soon go down as the greatest WNBA player of all-time. Green made sure to add that Clark has had a major impact on the WNBA, but wanted to emphasize that Wilson, in his eyes, is the league's most marketable star.
"I think A'ja Wilson is as marketable as anybody in the WNBA, but you have to figure out how to market the product," Green said. "So I'm not going to sit up here and act like Caitlin Clark ain't done nothing for the WNBA. That's bulls--t, yes she has. She's going to continue to. No, I'm not in the assumption that it's only her. I think y'all got a gold mine in the WNBA sitting right there - marketable as anybody in A'Ja Wilson, and haven't figured out how to make it go. Ain't A'Ja's fault. A'Ja got a lot about her that is as marketable as can be."
While Green's comments about Clark may be controversial, his opinion about Wilson is hard to argue with.
