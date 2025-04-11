Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear on LeBron James
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have been rivals on the court, but off the court have developed a respect and friendship.
The two Klutch Sports clients have often praised each other in interviews and hung out together in the offseason.
It didn't always start like that.
Speaking on the BARS podcast, Draymond revealed how he felt about LeBron when they first met.
"I hated Bron. We had no relationship at all," Draymond said when asked if he had a relationship with LeBron before they battled multiple times in the NBA Finals. "I had a relationship with Mav [Maverick Carter] and Rich [Paul]."
Draymond said that the 2017 All-Star game was in New Orleans and LeBron was going to Anguilla after the weekend. Draymond asked Maverick what he was doing after All-Star weekend and was told about Anguilla. He wondered if he could go, and Maverick said he needed to check with LeBron.
"I don't know if there was no space on the plane, but I think LeBron probably said, 'He ain't flying on our flight,'" recalled Draymond.
He continued, saying that Maverick got a plane and another house for him.
"Bron used to be like, 'Why are y'all dealing with this dude?'
The four-time NBA Champion said that because he was always around Rich and Maverick, he started to build a relationship with LeBron.
"I realized, 'Bro is really just like me,'" said Draymond.
He said it started off hectic and when he hit LeBron in the Finals, he really tried to hit him.
LeBron and the Cavaliers defeated Draymond and the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Warriors beat LeBron in 2015, 2017, and 2018 in the Finals.