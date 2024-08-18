Warriors Star Draymond Green Makes Strong LeBron James Statement
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have developed one of the more unexpected friendships in recent years. Opponents in the NBA Finals each season from 2015 to 2018, James and Green had some contentious moments on the game's biggest stage.
Despite their history on the court, James and Green have become close friends, and the two Klutch Sports athletes have publicly shared their respect for one another in recent years.
Seen vacationing together recently, James and Green are enjoying the NBA offseason following the Lakers star's gold medal and Olympics MVP award in Paris.
In an Instagram story post on Sunday, Green reacted to a post from ESPN that showed a promotion from James' first nationally televised game in high school.
"Only had to be the best ever to not be considered a failure," Green wrote of James. "And actually went and did it! Wow."
This was a strong statement from Green that puts into perspective the pressure James entered the NBA with.
Selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was called "The Chosen One" as a teenager. Now the NBA's all-time leading scorer, James is entering his 22nd season in the league.
James is a four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. Also a 20-time NBA All-Star, James has made the All-Star Game every season outside of his rookie year.
