Draymond Green Makes Honest Jordan Poole Statement After Warriors vs Wizards
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole don't have the greatest relationship with one another. The former championship teammates' friendship came to an abrupt end when Green sucker-punched Poole in the face during practice.
Despite the animosity between the two players, Green gave a very thoughtful statement about his former teammate after the Warriors defeated the Wizards on Monday night.
“He’s playing a lot better," Green said about Poole. "His shot selection… you come to a new situation, as a competitor you want to show everything. I think last year he was pressing. He wanted it so bad. He’s settling in. Last year were bad shots but he wanted it so bad.”
Draymond Green finished the night against the Wizards putting up 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 block on 71/75/71 shooting from the field. On the other side, Jordan Poole put up 24 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks on 40% shooting from the field.
Poole may no longer be a member of the Warriors, but it's clear he's still getting a ton of love from Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, and Steve Kerr. It's very unfortunate to see how his time with the team ended, but hopefully, he can find himself again on the Washington Wizards.
The Golden State Warriors' next opponent is the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
