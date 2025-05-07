Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
The Golden State Warriors are eyeing their fifth NBA Championship in the Steve Kerr era, and they'll need everything they can get from their group if they want to get there. After taking care of the Houston Rockets in a thrilling seven-game series, they move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, fresh off their series win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Golden State may go through Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry in big moments, veteran forward Draymond Green isn't a stranger to big playoff moments as well. During Game 1, Green reminded people of that, making NBA history along the way.
Green became the 15th player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career playoff assists. Green joins active players LeBron James, Chris Paul, and James Harden to have done so. Green will continue to climb up the all-time list, with Boston Celtics legend Dennis Johnson right ahead of him.
While Green may best be known for his efforts on the defensive end, his playmaking can't be overlooked. One of the most consistent playmakers over his time in the league, he's earned himself a lot of assists finding Curry for open shots. Even though he's toward the end of his career, Green has put on a vintage performance so far in Game 1.
While Curry won't return to Game 1 after exiting during the first half with a hamstring injury, the Warriors still have a chance to pull out the upset win. If so, they can take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 on Thursday before the series heads to San Francisco.
Related Articles
Warriors Makes Franchise History vs Timberwolves in Game 1
Key Player Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
Breaking: Steph Curry Ruled Out for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1