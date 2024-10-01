Draymond Green Makes Viral Statement on Playing Against Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are still over a month away from facing Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks for the first time, but that's not stopping players like Draymond Green from mentally preparing themselves.
During an interview with the Sloane Knows podcast conducted on Warriors media day, Green gave a very surprising answer about facing Klay Thompson.
"I'm running through his chest," Green said about Klay. "He's my brother, but he not with us. He not with us, he with the ops."
While some may think Draymond Green is joking about his defense on Klay Thompson, rest assured he likely isn't. Very few players in the NBA are as competitive as Draymond Green, and one can best believe that he'll want to show Klay Thompson a message the first time the two teams meet.
The first time that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors face off against Klay Thompson will on November 12. It'll be a Golden State Warriors homegame that'll likely include an incredibly emotional tribute video for Klay Thompson. For as tough as Green wants to act about facing Klay, it's still going to be a highly emotional game for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr.
There's no certainty on what exactly will happen when the Warriors face off against the Mavericks, but one guarantee is that will be dramatic.
