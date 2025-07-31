Warriors Players Waiting on Future Amid Big Jonathan Kuminga Decision
The Golden State Warriors are one of the most accomplished dynasties in NBA history, having won four NBA championships during the Steve Kerr-Steph Curry era. For the most part, their talent was homegrown, in guys like Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, they were able to make some big signings along the way.
The two biggest signings to their success were Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, as both players went on to win Finals MVP awards as members of the Warriors. With free agency being a major part of their success over the years, it is shocking to see they have yet to make any additions this offseason in free agency.
What's Happened With Golden State This Summer?
Golden State did have to watch three-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney depart this offseason, signing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to provide rebounding and veteran leadership to a young Pelicans team. But when it all comes down to it, the main reason for Golden State's lack of moves revolves around Jonathan Kuminga.
A restricted free agent this summer, Kuminga finds himself in a similar situation to Cam Thomas and Josh Giddey, where the player and the team aren't on the same page in terms of what the contract should be. However, Kuminga having yet to agree to a deal has affected Golden State's other free agency targets.
According to NBA reporter Marc Spears, he revealed several players are awaiting Kuminga's decision so they can hopefully rejoin the team. "I saw Gary Payton II two days ago I'm like what's going on? He's like waiting on JK. He is, Al Horford is," Spears said.
Payton II's name has been thrown around a ton with returning to the Warriors, but Spears' reporting here indicates that he's trying to return but is awaiting Kuminga's decision. That is also the case for Boston Celtics Champion Horford, and is believed to be for ex-Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton as well.
Recent reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania reveals Kuminga turned down a two-year, $45 million contract with Golden State, which would've had a team option in the second year and would've made Kuminga waive the no-trade clause.
If Golden State is able to land Gary Payton II, Al Horford, and De'Anthony Melton, those would be massive additions to their depth that is in need of quality rotation pieces. It seems as though Kuminga's in Golden State remains unknown, especially with the Warriors reluctant to take any sign-and-trade offers that have been sent their way.
Related Articles
Elite Defender Kept Out of Warriors-Suns Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks
Golden State Warriors Not Interested in Trade for Six-Time NBA All-Star
Jonathan Kuminga's Preferred Trade Destination From Warriors: Report