Draymond Green Reveals Request if Golden State Warriors Trade Him

Jan 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
While it once seemed impossible that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, or Klay Thompson would play anywhere but the Golden State Warriors, this summer saw Thompson depart to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign and trade deal. There has been no indication that Curry or Green plan to leave Golden State, but the Thompson situation certainly shed light on the unpredictable nature of the NBA. 

During a recent episode of Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast, Green revealed his request for the Warriors if he were to ever be traded, specifically if they planned on sending him to a losing team.

“I pray to God if [the Warriors] ever feel the need to get rid of me… If they [are] going to send me to any non-winning organization, then send me to Detroit," Green said. "That's the crib... I much rather it be Detroit than Charlotte."

From Michigan, Green played his college basketball at Michigan State. This is why if the four-time NBA champion were to end up on a losing team, he would like it to be the Pistons. Amid a rebuild, perhaps Detroit would not be as bad as they currently are by the time Green could be on the trade market. 

This is of course all hypothetical anyways, as there has been no indication from Green or the Warriors that either side plans on parting ways. That said, this is a very unpredictable league, as the Thompson scenario has shown everyone in Golden State.

