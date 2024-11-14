Draymond Green Reveals Truth Behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Moment
On Tuesday night, the entire NBA world watched as Steph Curry and the Warriors faced off against Klay Thompson for the very first time in history. It was a night that ended with a Curry explosion in the fourth quarter the superstar guard getting heated.
When Steph Curry hit the fourth-quarter dagger to end the game, he was seen yelling at the camera in an emotional moment. According to Draymond Green, Curry was actually entering that game.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed how he tried to stir the pot and get Curry upset before the game.
"Yesterday morning, I text Steph, and I text him like, 'Aye listen here big dog, I need you to be locked in. Whatever it is that you need to do, if that's watch this tribute video," Green said. "Imma do the same.' So by the time Steph comes in the game last night, he pissed."
Draymond had stirred the pot so successfully, that Curry backed away from speaking before the game and giving a statement about Klay Thompson. Not only that, but Klay supposedly ghosted Curry so it just made him even angrier.
"Soon as I text him, he called me right away," Green said about Curry. "So I done tried to stir the pot a little bit baby. So I pissed Steph off cuz Steph was supposed to speak before the game. He like, 'Yeah, I called Raymond and told him I'm not speaking. I just need to lock in on the game. So I ain't even speaking. And I talked to Klay about it.' Tried to check in with Klay on something else and Klay ghosted him, so he got pissed and here we go.
The night couldn't have gone any more perfect for Curry and the Warriors. Klay Thompson had a big night, but the Warriors still won a thrilling game.
