Draymond Green's Blunt Statement on Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga's role with the Golden State Warriors is one that has been a topic of major conversation surrounding the team. There are moments where it seems like he's about to be the team's next All-Star, and then moments where it looks like he'll be the team's sixth man.
On Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kuminga had the opportunity to start for the very first time since October. Regardless of what his role is, Warriors star Draymond Green wants him to be aggressive at all times.
“I don’t care what position he’s at. We need him being aggressive at all times," Green said. "I think that’s the thing he needs to understand is, what we need him to be. That pressure he started putting on the rim? We need that all night.”
On Wednesday night, Kuminga put up 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 38% shooting from the field. If being aggressive was the mission, Kuminga followed it, taking 21 shots for the team. Unfortunately, the shots just didn't go in.
It's tough to say what Kuminga's role will be going forward, but whether he's starting or coming off of the bench, it's very clear that it'll be an important one.
The Golden State Warriors' next opponent is the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
