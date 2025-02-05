Draymond Green's Bold Statement on Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade will go down as one of the most unexpected and biggest trades in NBA history. Fans and players alike were in denial when the news broke on Saturday, as the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with their young superstar in Doncic who many viewed as untouchable.
Regardless, the trade is finalized, and both players are expected to debut for their new teams in the coming days. The consensus has been that the Lakers walked away as clear winners in the trade, as Doncic is younger and arguably much better than Davis. However, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared a bold take on what he thinks about the trade on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."
"In the interim, right now today, Dallas," Green stated. "Because, and the reason I say that, [is because] that's a made team. You've got Luka now, if you're the Lakers, but now you don't have a big. You don't have a starting-caliber center. And so, I think for them now, they have to figure out how to build the team."
Green does have a strong case here, as the Lakers will now resort to Jaxson Hayes as their starting center in the meantime. While the team has time before the NBA trade deadline to make a move to acquire one, the Mavericks now find themselves more well-balanced after the trade since they also added Max Christie. Factor in Dallas' recent acquisition of Caleb Martin, health might just be the main factor in derailing a strong playoff run from the Mavericks.
However, a deal like this can only be judged once time has passed. Based on how each star does on their new team and what success they end up bringing to their next franchise, Green's bold statement could end up coming true.
