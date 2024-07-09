Draymond Green's Lighthearted Jab at Klay Thompson After Mavericks Introduction
Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Having spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson was introduced in Dallas on Tuesday, ending his historic run in Golden State.
Choosing No. 31 for his new Mavericks jersey, Thompson will be switching from his longtime No. 11 that is currently worn by Kyrie Irving. As will be the case for a lot of things now that Thompson is no longer in Golden State, the new jersey definitely looks odd.
Following his introductory press conference in Dallas, Thompson received a lighthearted jab from former teammate Draymond Green, who is not a big fan of the jersey number:
No. 31 in Dallas was last worn by Jason Terry, who won a championship with the Mavericks in 2011. Thompson mentioned this in a video for the Mavericks social media accounts, saying he wants to also bring a championship to Dallas the way Terry helped that 2011 team do.
While Thompson is no longer the player he once was, there is still a lot he can help the Mavericks with. An elite floor spacer, even at this stage of his career, Thompson demands a lot of defensive attention. This will help both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as those two will also help Thompson get clean looks from deep.
