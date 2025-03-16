Draymond Green's Message to Karl-Anthony Towns After Warriors-Knicks
Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns have an interesting history after some recent comments stirred a bit of controversy in the NBA landscape.
After the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks faced off on March 4, Green called out Towns for missing the game because he did not want to face former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate and current Warriors forward Jimmy Butler.
As it turns out, Towns missed the game because he was attending the funeral of a family friend, and Green faced a lot of backlash from his previous comments. Instead of straight-up apologizing, Green oddly defended his comments and did not seem too bothered by the situation.
The Warriors and Knicks had a rematch on Saturday night, but Towns did suit up for this one. Of course, all eyes were on the matchup between Green and Towns.
The Warriors got the win, but Towns shined with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds on 12-21 shooting from the field and 3-5 from deep. Despite getting into it with Towns the entire game, Green made a very unexpected and interesting statement about him after the Warriors win.
"That was fun," Green said. "Really fun. It was good to see KAT play like that. Probably the most physical I’ve ever seen him. Had a little extra motivation so that made the game fun."
Green keeps digging himself into a deeper hole with comments about this situation with Towns, and the odd disrespect toward the Knicks star is not a good look after the previous comments he has made.
While the Warriors got the win, Towns had a great game and outplayed Green with his "extra motivation." But, the entire feud between the two stars stems completely from an uneducated comment Green made.
