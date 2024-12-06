Draymond Green's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Timberwolves
Despite the Golden State Warriors being without their four-time NBA champions last night, they were able to sneak away with a 99-93 win over the Houston Rockets on the first night of their back-to-back. Golden State did so on the back of their two wings, with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga combining for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
The Warriors will move on to their second night of their back-to-back as the Minnesota Timberwolves come to Chase Center for a primetime matchup on ESPN at 7:00 PM PST. With that, the team recently provided an update on one of their veterans in terms of his status for Friday's contest.
After missing the last two games with a calf injury, Draymond Green is listed as probable for contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
If Green is able to return, he'll likely be tasked with slowing down Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, who has had an efficient season scoring for Minnesota this year with averages of 21.0 points on 50% FG in 21 games played since coming over from New York.
Despite the play from Randle and rising superstar Anthony Edwards, Minnesota holds just an 11-10 record this season after finishing with 56 wins and the three-seed last season. They've been hot as of late though, as they'll enter tonight looking to extend their winning streak to three games with their most recent win coming against the Los Angeles Clippers.
