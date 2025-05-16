Draymond Green's Statement On Warriors Potentially Pursuing Another Star
The Golden State Warriors don't have much time left with Stephen Curry at the helm. The two-time MVP has done so much for the franchise, leading the Warriors to four championships in eight seasons. However, like many organizations around the league, they aren't satisfied.
Curry is 37 years old, but averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this past season. The greatest shooter of all time got help at the trade deadline in the form of Jimmy Butler, but a hamstring injury kept Golden State's point guard out for the second round, which left Butler to lead the team. Golden State fell in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, the Warriors' offseason looks to be another major one with the potential to acquire another star. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo have been involved in trade rumors, and Golden State could be a suitor for such talent.
However, Warriors forward Draymond Green isn't sold on the team acquiring another star. The former All-Star talked about why he believes the team doesn't desperately need another major piece.
“As far as stars go, you ultimately hope that what you have is enough because it’s hard to get stars,” Green said. “Even if they’re available, it’s just hard to pull off and not give up something you don’t want to give up. Or, auctioning off the future of your organization. It’s tough to get [a star].
“You see that happen around the league often. And more often than not, they usually don’t work. I think it has not worked way more often than actually has worked. So, you have to be conscious of that. You can’t just go after a name because of the name. We know what winning looks like and how the pieces of the puzzle fit together. And so, we’ll operate in that manner…
“I don’t foresee us auctioning off everything for someone. I could be wrong. But, it’s just how this organization has operated.”
For someone like Antetokounmpo, or any star for that matter, the Warriors would enter a major bidding war. Golden State has the young pieces to go after a major player, but like Green said, it takes a lot of assets, and it doesn't always work out.
