Draymond Green's Strong Steph Curry Statement After Knicks Game
For over a decade, the Golden State Warriors' full focus has been to build around superstar point guard Steph Curry. The two-time NBA MVP and 11-time All-Star has led the Warriors to four championships since 2015, putting himself alongside Magic Johnson as the two best point guards in league history.
While Curry has cemented himself as one of the greats, the conversations have shifted recently. The Warriors took down the New York Knicks on Tuesday behind a dominant 28-point outing from Curry, and a few people have begun putting the star guard in the next category.
After Tuesday's game, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal claimed that Curry needs to be put in the GOAT conversation with LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. Now, Curry's teammate Draymond Green shared his own take on the potential new GOAT.
"He 100% is in that [GOAT] conversation," Green said about Curry. "With all due respect to LeBron James, with all due respect to Michael Jordan, there's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded."
Curry cemented himself as the greatest shooter of all time years ago, but many fans and most of the media have just left it at that. While Magic Johnson was an unbelievable player and helped save the NBA, there is already a legit debate that Curry is the best point guard of all time.
At this point of his career, it is hard to argue in favor of Curry being the greatest player in NBA history, but it is fair to put him in that conversation with the impact and influence he has had on the game of basketball.
