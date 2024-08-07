Draymond Green Takes Shot at Rudy Gobert During Paris Olympics
During a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green called out Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for being removed from France's starting lineup at the Paris Olympics.
Gobert, who has won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, said he was dealing with a finger injury he suffered in practice. France's head coach Vincent Collet reportedly said the lineup change was based upon matchups.
Reacting to this, Green said, "Big Rudy Gobert said he had surgery on his finger or something. France's coach said he thought the matchups was an issue. And so Rudy didn't start because of the matchups. We don't know what's true. I don't think we have any reason to believe Rudy is lying, except for the coach said that it was for matchups."
There were some conflicting comments reported after France's win, with Gobert reportedly saying he underwent surgery on his finger, but France's head coach reportedly saying that was not the case.
"French big man Rudy Gobert, who played less than four minutes tonight, just told a few of us reporters that he had surgery on his left ring finger yesterday and was thankful he was able to play at all in this win over Canada," Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote.
According to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, France's head coach said there was no surgery:
It is possible this was simply miscommunication, which is why Green said he is not accusing Gobert of lying, but that is not all the Warriors forward came after him for.
"In the three minutes that Rudy checked in, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] started getting off," Green added. "Wemby had a rough night, but coach said I can't have both of my bigs not playing great. You decide who gotta go. I know who I'd pick… To be taken out of the lineup on any other team in the Olympics as an NBA player, not named Team USA, is kind of crazy."
This is just one of several times Green has taken a shot at Gobert in the last few years.
