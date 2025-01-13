Draymond Green’s Updated Injury Status for Warriors-Raptors
Through the Golden State Warriors' incredible dynasty, many argue that no player was more important than star forward Draymond Green. While superstar point guard Steph Curry is the best player in franchise history, Green has often been the key to success for Golden State.
The four-time champion, four-time All-Star, and 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has as decorated of a career as many could ever wish for but is often criticized for his playstyle and aggressiveness.
Green, 34, is a former second-round pick who has likely put himself in the Hall of Fame and will forever be a Warriors legend.
This season, Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, but with poor 41.7/36.2/61.5 shooting splits. Green continues to do so much for this Warriors squad but is certainly taking steps back from his prime.
The Warriors are traveling up North to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday but will be doing so without their veteran bulldozer. Green has been ruled out of Monday's matchup with an illness.
Green has already missed five games this season, and the Warriors are 2-3 without him. Now, for Monday's matchup in Toronto, the Warriors will be without Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
The Warriors have already been sliding down the standings recently, falling to 19-19 on the season, as they cannot afford to lose on Monday against the Raptors and fall below .500 for the first time this season.
Playing without one of the best players in franchise history is certainly not ideal in what feels like a must-win game for the Warriors, but the Raptors have lost 16 of their last 17 games, so realistically they should not have any trouble.
