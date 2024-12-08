ESPN NBA Insider Gets Honest About Potential LeBron James to Warriors Trade
One of the biggest stories in the NBA last season was when ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about a possible LeBron James trade. Per that report, James and his agency shut the idea down, and nothing came of the inquiry from Golden State.
During a recent segment of NBA countdown, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst got honest about the possibility of a James to Golden State move this season.
"I'm very interested in all of this,” Windhorst said, responding to his colleague Michael Wilbon who proposed the idea of James joining Steph Curry and the Warriors. “I’d be lying if I said that there hasn’t been some conversations in the league with LeBron at some point this year, like revisit that. Because you remember at the trade deadline last year, the Warriors called."
Because of the NBA's new CBA, trades are very difficult for both the Warriors and Lakers, which Windhorst detailed.
“Any trade the Warriors make is gonna be complicated,” Windhorst added. “… Any trade they make, they aren’t allowed to take on more money. Guess what? The Lakers aren’t allowed to take on any money because they’re in the first apron.”
Windhorst continued by saying, “It’s possible if LeBron wanted it. Also, LeBron has a no-trade clause… Twice in the last 10 months, LeBron has had the opportunity to leave the Lakers. Once at the trade deadline last year when the Warriors called… Last summer he became a free agent, he re-signed with the Lakers… LeBron has repeatedly made it clear he wants to be a Laker.”
While fans have been infatuated with this idea, especially after James and Curry won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics as USA Basketball teammates, it seems unlikely the two ever play together in the NBA.
