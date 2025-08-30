Ex-NBA Star Shares Harsh Reality for Draymond Green, Warriors
When Draymond Green decides to call it a career, there's no doubt the Golden State Warriors star will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame. One of the greatest defenders of all-time, Green has anchored the Warriors' defense en route to four NBA Championships, while also playing the role of a playmaker on offense.
Even with Green coming in third place in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a 35-year-old, the reality is that fans should expect some regression from the Warriors star. With the Jonathan Kuminga situation dragging on with Golden State, there's no telling what the roster could look like next season. Al Horford is expected to join, but anything can change over the next couple of weeks.
Even if they do add Horford, that doesn't rule out the possibility of the Warriors using Green as a center in situational lineups. While Green has done so before, it will surely be a tougher task as he ages and centers around the league continue to improve. The Warriors and Green might have confidence in those situations, but one former NBA star doesn't.
Jeff Teague Expresses Doubts With Draymond
In a recent episode of his show, Club 520 Podcast, ex-NBA All-Star Jeff Teague expressed his doubts about Golden State trying to utilize Green as a center.
"I think they've got to get a big with that small ball lineup. I'm a fan of Draymond, but I just don't think that's going to hold up anymore. He can't guard Jokic and all them dudes for a long period of time. I just don't think that can hold up anymore. Jimmy is playing the four, all that small stuff. Not with OKC having Chet at the four and whoever they want to play at the five...," Teague shared.
A lot of Golden State's success over the years has come in lineups with Green as the center, focusing on emphasizing spacing and allowing Green to match up with top big men around the league. However, as mentioned by Teague, an aging Green going up against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and many others will be draining.
Even if Golden State adds Horford, they'll probably still need some more help in the frontcourt if they want to be serious contenders. There's always the possibility of Quinten Post or Trayce Jackson-Davis taking another step, but they might need to be active at the trade deadline to avoid it becoming a problem in the postseason.
