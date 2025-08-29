How Jonathan Kuminga's Contract Affects Russell Westbrook's Free Agency
The Golden State Warriors had the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and despite a promising college prospect in Franz Wagner being on the board, the team opted to take their chances and select Jonathan Kuminga from the G-League Ignite. There was plenty of uncertainty with the pick and the Ignite, but the Warriors bought into the high-upside wing.
Flash forward to now, through the ups and downs of Kuminga's career in Golden State, he finds himself still in restricted free agency nearly two months after officially entering. Even after putting on a strong performance in the Western Conference Semifinals, a long-term future for Kuminga in Golden State seems rather unlikely at this point.
During this waiting period, as fans look to see what's next for Kuminga, plenty of rumors have floated around about where he could end up next. While the Warriors might prefer to sign Kuminga to a deal north of $20 million annually to make him easier to trade at the deadline, it might be best for both parties to part ways via a sign-and-trade.
Two teams mentioned as potential suitors are the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are an intriguing one, especially since adding a young player like Kuminga could give them a more solidified young core. However, the Kings have also been tied to Russell Westbrook, and one NBA reporter believes the two's decisions could be tied to one another.
Kuminga and Westbrook Tied To One Another
According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kuminga not going to Sacramento could make things easier for them eventually landing Westbrook.
"The Sacramento Kings, who have been the most serious suitors in sign-and-trade scenarios, have been resisting the urge to make other, smaller moves all summer long because the Kuminga pursuit was a bigger priority. More specifically, the odds of a Russell Westbrook signing go up if they know they’re completely out on Kuminga...," Amick shared.
Reports have indicated that Sacramento's offer to Golden State featured Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, with the protections of the draft pick being a holdup in a deal. However, reports have also shared that the Kings have looked to move off Monk or another guard in order to make space to sign Westbrook.
Therefore, in this situation, if the Kings find themselves out of the Kuminga sweepstakes, the focus pivots to making room for Westbrook, with the possibility of landing both players seeming rather unlikely.
