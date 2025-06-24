Ex-Warriors Champion Announced on Kings Coaching Staff
The Sacramento Kings have had another offseason of upheaval, which seems to be the case for the last two decades. They fired head coach Mike Brown in December after a 13-18 start, despite leading them to their first playoff appearance in 15 years a few years before that.
Interim coach Doug Christie did a good enough job to be promoted to the full-time head coach, but they've also lost a fair number of assistants, like former Golden State Warriors assistant Luke Loucks, who became the head of his alma mater, Florida State, and took Kings assistant Jim Moran with him. They also fired their general manager, Monte McNair.
On Tuesday, the Kings announced Doug Christie's full first official coaching staff, including Kings legend Bobby Jackson, Mike Miller (not the sharpshooter that played in the 2000s), Chris Darnell, and former Warriors champion Leandro Barbosa.
Barbosa has been on the Kings' staff as an assistant coach since 2022, but was still able to stick on staff after the coaching change. His playing career ended in 2020 after a few years playing overseas, and he joined the Warriors as a player mentor coach a few months later.
He adds championship experience to an organization that hasn't seen much success, having won a championship as a player in 2015, averaging about 15 MPG as a Warrior reserve. He then won a title as a coach, again with the Warriors, in 2022 before leaving for Sacramento. Barbosa also won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2007 as a member of the Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns.
