Ex-Warriors First-Round Pick Waived by LA Clippers
The LA Clippers have had a busy offseason, unlike the Golden State Warriors. Despite not having a lot of room to work, they've added Brook Lopez, former Warrior Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and John Collins. To make some of those moves, they waived prospect Jordan Miller, but announced on Tuesday that they brought him back on a two-way contract.
Because they already had three players on a two-way contract, they had to waive someone to make room for Miller. They kept Kobe Sanders and Trentyn Flowers, but waived former Golden State Warriors first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.
"The LA Clippers have signed Jordan Miller to a two-way contract," the Clippers announced on Tuesday. "In a corresponding move, the Clippers have waived Patrick Baldwin Jr."
Baldwin was drafted 28th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Warriors. At the time, it was seen as a high-upside swing on a prospect who entered college as a top-ten five-star prospect. But he hasn't been able to find his footing in the NBA.
In his lone season with the Warriors, he averaged 3.9 PPG and 1.3 RPG in just 31 appearances. After the 2022-23 season, Golden State traded him to the Washington Wizards, along with Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and some draft capital, for Chris Paul.
After a season and a half with the Wizards, they traded him at the 2025 trade deadline to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a four-team deal, the one where Khris Middleton went to the Wizards and Kyle Kuzma went to Milwaukee.
The Spurs had no interest in keeping Baldwin, so they waived him, and he signed a two-way deal with the Clippers, playing just two games for them.
