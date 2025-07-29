Steph Curry Sends Message After Heartbreaking Announcement
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his family announced some heartbreaking news on Monday.
Steph Curry, an 11-time NBA All-Star, two-time MVP, and four-time champion, suffered a big loss in his family on Monday. His mother, Tonya Curry, shared a heartbreaking post about the loss of Steph's grandmother, Candy Adams.
Via Tonya Curry: "Heaven gained an angel, and we lost our heart.
Today we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A woman who taught us to love fiercely, laugh often, and keep family at the center of everything.
Her love lives on in every hug we give, every story we tell, and every lesson she left us with.
As Luther said, “A house is not a home when there’s no one there to hold you tight.” You were our home and now your love lives in all of us.
Rest easy now, we’ll carry you with us, always. ❤️ I love you Mommy"
The NBA world has shared its condolences with the Curry family for their tragic loss, and Steph commented on his mother's Instagram post as well.
Steph Curry: "GG 🕊️"
Other fans commented on the post to share their respects.
"Sending out our condolences and prayers 🙏," one Warriors fanpage commented.
"@StephenCurry30 ....prayers up for you and your family," another fan posted.
"Condolences to the Curry Family 😞," a fan said.
