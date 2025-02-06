Ex-Warriors GM Reveals Conversation With Kevin Durant Before Trade Deadline
After watching their division rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, strike a deal to land Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the pressure only increased on the Golden State Warriors to make a trade to try and turn around their season. While Golden State seemed to be making calls everywhere to try and land a star, their focused quickly turned to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
However, Durant made it known he did not want to return to Golden State, as the Warriors pivoted to make a move for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night. Appearing on ESPN's NBA Today, ex-Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed a conversation he had with Durant prior to the deadline that clarifies the star's intentions.
"He said to my face, 'I don't wanna go anywhere, I don't wanna be traded,'" Myers said in regards to a conversation he had with Durant at a football game before the deadline. "I believe it. I believe he has felt that way all along. But then when you hear your name being mentioned, for him at least, it was a shock."
While it wasn't entirely clear whether or not Durant had mutual interest in leaving, Myers revealing this conversation indicates Durant had no intentions and was rather shocked to hear the team was taking calls for him.
While the deadline is rapidly approaching, it's clear that Durant wants to remain in Phoenix and put this situation behind him.
