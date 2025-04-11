Ex-Warriors GM Shares Harsh Truth On Michael Malone Firing
The NBA world has been shocked several times this season already, such as the wild NBA trade deadline that saw stars like Luka Doncic switching teams. Now with the NBA playoffs right around the corner, it seems as though surprises will keep coming around the corner if the season stays the way it's been.
One of those recent surprise moves was the Denver Nuggets, deciding to end their time with both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. In a partnership where it was clear the two parties didn't get along, the Nuggets ownership decided to get rid of both instead. Speaking on the topic, ex-Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers shared his thoughts.
"Coaches have to win, and if you're not winning, you have to get along," Myers shared on ESPN. "You have to have a reason for ownership to keep you...That relationship is built to fail. You have to work so hard to maintain a good camaraderie...Calvin wanted to play certain guys, Michael Malone wanted to play other guys. That happens all the time in the NBA."
Myers went on to add that for the two, at times conflicting, jobs to agree, the way they converse is extremely important. In the case of Denver, it's evident that they failed to communicate effectively with one another. As for Myers, he understands what it's like, and had great success because of his communication with Steve Kerr.
While the Nuggets could end up retaining interim head coach David Adelman, the franchise needs to make sure that they consider both the next head coach and general manager hiring together and look for two individuals who can communicate with one another effectively.
