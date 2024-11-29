Failed Alex Caruso Trade to Golden State Warriors Revealed

Lowest opponent FG% as the primary defender this season (min. 80 FG defended):



31.2 - Alex Caruso

33.3 - Andre Jackson Jr.

34.0 - Jaime Jacquez Jr.

35.5 - Jeremy Sochan

36.0 - Nic Batum

36.6 - Caris LeVert

37.0 - Amen Thompson

37.3 - Goga Bitadze

37.4 - Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/JFhJ1XbOhb