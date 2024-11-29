Failed Alex Caruso Trade to Golden State Warriors Revealed
The wild west of the NBA trade market has seen plenty of trades fall through at the last minute. Whether it was the Minnesota Timberwolves almost trading Kevin Love for Klay Thompson or Chris Paul getting vetoed from a trade to the Lakers, there's always more to the story.
During this past offseason, one of the most prized trade targets in the association was then Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The two-time All-Defensive guard ended up landing in Oklahoma City in exchange for Josh Giddey, but a recent story revealed that he could've ended up in Golden State had a deal not fallen through last minute.
A recent story by Bleacher Report Insider Jake Fischer revealed that a last-second decision by Chicago to remove a key asset from the deal kept the Warriors from acquiring Caruso at the 2024 trade deadline.
"Golden State believed it nearly had a deal for Caruso before the 2024 deadline buzzer sounded, sources said, which would have delivered multiple first-round picks to Chicago. Philadelphia was ready to send several second-round picks to Chicago for Andre Drummond, sources said, only for the Bulls to abruptly take Drummond off the market … and then watch him walk to Philadelphia without compensation in July in free agency."
While Golden State was hesitant to unload certain assets this offseason in rumored trades for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors team today might look completely different had they acquired Caruso last season.
Regardless, the Warriors continue to be a team floated around in trade talks as they could look to make a splash and capitalize on the window they have left with Stephen Curry.
