Final Details of Warriors-Nets Dennis Schroder Trade
The deadline for recently-signed players to be traded comes on Sunday, and the NBA trade market is heating up with players all around the league being rumored to franchises looking to make that final push. Whether it be star players or key role players that can make the difference, names continue to get tossed out there as possible trade candidates.
One of the teams that has been heavily rumored in the trade market is the Golden State Warriors. They currently sit among the top six seeds in the Western Conference and have been rumored to move off several key assets to capitalize on Stephen Curry's prime. To do so, Golden State made the first of what looks to be many league-wide moves this season.
ESPN Insider Sham Charania reports that Golden State will send the expiring contract of De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran guard Dennis Schroder in a second. Despite being 10th in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn elects to capitalize on landing draft capital for the expiring Schroder.
As for Golden State, they send away Melton's expiring contract without any first-round picks, opting for a volume of second-rounders instead. This move will give the Warriors a strong veteran presence off the bench, as Schroder was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year in 2020.
Additionally, another benefit of this trade is that the Warriors will remain under the first apron with this deal
