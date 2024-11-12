First Video of Klay Thompson Back in Warriors Arena Goes Viral
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is making his highly-anticipated return to the Bay Area on Tuesday night to face the Golden State Warriors. Spending 13 seasons with Golden State (playing in 11), Thompson won four NBA championships and broke several records.
The breakup between Thompson and the Warriors has been well documented. Likely to come off the bench for Golden State had he re-signed, the five-time All-Star needed a fresh start somewhere else. Coming off an NBA Finals loss, the Mavericks were the perfect fit.
Ahead of his return game, Thompson was recorded by the Mavericks’ social media team getting up shots in his former home.
Golden State’s In-Season Tournament court can be seen in this video, as Tuesday’s game is an NBA Cup matchup. This post from the Mavericks has gone viral, tallying over 900,000 views on Instagram.
Thompson has mostly downplayed his return to The Bay, telling reporters it’s just another game outside of the NBA Cup implications.
“It’ll be good to see people you grinded with obviously, but to me, it’s just another regular season game in November," Thompson said when asked about this highly-anticipated game.
While this may be Thompson’s current mindset, the Warriors will be giving him the welcome he deserves after the four-time champion helped build a dynasty alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'