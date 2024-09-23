Former Golden State Warriors Star Gets Honest About Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers made history when selecting Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft. Pairing the former USC guard with his father LeBron James, the Lakers created the first father-son duo in NBA history.
James had a rough start to his professional career, missing his first 15 three point attempts at NBA Summer League. Improving throughout Summer League, James scored a combined 25 points in his last two games to finish strong in Las Vegas.
While James is expected to spend a lot of time in the G League, he will likely get some opportunities at the NBA level. This will shine an even brighter spotlight on the 55th overall pick who is already dealing with unprecedented attention for someone drafted that late.
During a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis got honest about James and his upcoming rookie season.
“I always say that the Summer League is always the hardest thing to do because you’re just getting thrown into the fire,” Davis said of James’ performance in Las Vegas. “You’re practicing hard, you’re working hard; you really don’t know how much work you need to put in because you’re so anxious and so giddy getting into the league, you know what I mean?”
While Davis believes Summer League is difficult, he knows things will only get tougher for James.
“And to answer your Bronny question, it’s gonna get a lot harder," Davis said. "Summer League is like scratching the surface, you know what I mean?"
Davis got honest about the leap from Summer League to real NBA games, but added that James will improve during his rookie season.
"When you get into training camp and when you get into the season he’s gonna get better and be on a team where they have player development where they have great players; his dad is a great player; he’s gonna get better," Davis said.
Davis spent 13 seasons in the NBA, four of which came in Golden State.
