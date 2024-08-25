Former NBA Lottery Pick, Ex-Warriors Player Reportedly Signs in China
Marquese Chriss was selected eighth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2016 NBA draft, but was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night where he began his career.
Spending two seasons in Phoenix, Chriss did not become the player he projected to be as a top-10 pick. Having brief stints with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers after his time in Phoenix, Chriss did not stick with either team, and landed with the Golden State Warriors in 2019.
This stint in Golden State was the longest Chriss had with one team after leaving Phoenix, as he appeared in 61 games (21 starts) for the Warriors.
Following his stint in Golden State, Chriss appeared in 34 games with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season, and has not played in the NBA since.
It was reported on Sunday by HoopsHype that Chriss had signed with Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin of the Northern Division of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Chriss had high potential that never came to the surface at the NBA level. Still just 27 years old, Chriss has a lot of basketball left in him.
Spending a brief stint in the G League last season, Chriss appeared in nine games for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate). Averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, Chriss was solid for Wisconsin, but it does not look like that led to an NBA opportunity.
