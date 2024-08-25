Inside The Warriors

Former NBA Lottery Pick, Ex-Warriors Player Reportedly Signs in China

This former Golden State Warriors forward has reportedly signed in China

Joey Linn

May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center.
May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Marquese Chriss was selected eighth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2016 NBA draft, but was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night where he began his career.

Spending two seasons in Phoenix, Chriss did not become the player he projected to be as a top-10 pick. Having brief stints with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers after his time in Phoenix, Chriss did not stick with either team, and landed with the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

This stint in Golden State was the longest Chriss had with one team after leaving Phoenix, as he appeared in 61 games (21 starts) for the Warriors.

Following his stint in Golden State, Chriss appeared in 34 games with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season, and has not played in the NBA since.

It was reported on Sunday by HoopsHype that Chriss had signed with Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin of the Northern Division of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Chriss had high potential that never came to the surface at the NBA level. Still just 27 years old, Chriss has a lot of basketball left in him.

Spending a brief stint in the G League last season, Chriss appeared in nine games for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate). Averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, Chriss was solid for Wisconsin, but it does not look like that led to an NBA opportunity.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News