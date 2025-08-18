Inside The Warriors

Former Warriors Champion, Lakers Forward Signs With New Team

The five-year NBA veteran has signed a contract with an international team

Logan Struck

Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forwards Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) and Jonathan Kuminga (00) assist guard Stephen Curry (30) off the floor during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have built a dynasty over the past decade, in large part due to their star core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but have always had help from their role players. Of course, bringing in guys like Kevin Durant to pair with their star trio will always help a team win championships, but their supporting cast always did its job.

2021-22 Warriors championship team

Golden State Warriors players receive their championship ring
After winning three titles in four years from 2015 to 2018, the Warriors went on a three-year hiatus, including two very underwhelming playoff-less seasons. In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, the Warriors had a combined record of 54-83, but bounced back into their true form for the 2021-22 season.

In the 2021-22 season, the Warriors went 53-29, led by an incredible season from Curry. The team ultimately took down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, as their supporting cast this season was much different than what they were used to, but still wildly impressive.

Of course, Golden State was still led by its big three, but they had guys like All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, and more down the line. Toward the bottom of their bench was Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Juan Toscano-Anderson's career with Warriors, Lakers

Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95)
The Warriors were the first NBA team to give Toscano-Anderson a chance, as he spent the first three years of his career with the successful franchise. Through three seasons, Toscano-Anderson averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game with 52.3/36.1/61.3 shooting splits, exceeding many expectations and becoming a surprisingly impactful role player.

Since his time with the Warriors, Toscano-Anderson has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Sacramento Kings. The 6-foot-6 wing signed with the Lakers in the offseason after winning a championship with Golden State, and through 30 appearances with the storied franchise, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

The NBA champion signs in Italy

Toscano-Anderson has officially signed with Pallacanestro Trieste, an Italian basketball club in Lega Basket Serie A.

The club's president and owner, Paul Matiasic, released a strong statement about the signing in a recent press release.

“Bringing a player of the caliber of Juan Toscano-Anderson to Trieste is much more than a market operation; it is a milestone in the history of our club,” Matiasic said. “His personal and professional path testifies to an extraordinary resilience, the ability to overcome immense obstacles, to bet on himself and to win at the highest level."

Toscano-Anderson was an impressive NBA role player who was willing to do the dirty work and is undoubtedly a winning player, and this new opportunity in Italy should be great for him after fading out of the Association.

