Game 3 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

One major player is listed on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three pointer over Minnesota Timberwolves forward-center Julius Randle (30) in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are bringing the semifinals back to the Bay Area for Game 3 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

The Warriors were not able to secure a win in Game 2, which ended in a final score of 117-93. This was a game in which the Warriors never held a lead and started the game down 0-13. Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors did go on a run, cutting the once 20-point lead of the Wolves down to a single-digit seven.

The Timberwolves responded and rebuilt their lead back to a comfortable 18 points while the Warriors were held scoreless for nearly three minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga was a bright spot for the Warriors as he totaled 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist on 73/33/25 shooting splits.

Although the Warriors dropped Game 2, they are still returning home with the series split 1-1, after their gutsy win in Game 1. Now the Warriors will need hold their home court strong.

The Warriors are coming into Game 3 with two players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is listed as OUT with a left hamstring strain.

Gary Payton II is available with a left thumb injury.

The Timberwolves are coming into the game with one player listed on the injury report: Rob Dillingham.

Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Rob Dillingham is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

