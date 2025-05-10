Game 3 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors are bringing the semifinals back to the Bay Area for Game 3 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
The Warriors were not able to secure a win in Game 2, which ended in a final score of 117-93. This was a game in which the Warriors never held a lead and started the game down 0-13. Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors did go on a run, cutting the once 20-point lead of the Wolves down to a single-digit seven.
The Timberwolves responded and rebuilt their lead back to a comfortable 18 points while the Warriors were held scoreless for nearly three minutes.
Jonathan Kuminga was a bright spot for the Warriors as he totaled 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist on 73/33/25 shooting splits.
Although the Warriors dropped Game 2, they are still returning home with the series split 1-1, after their gutsy win in Game 1. Now the Warriors will need hold their home court strong.
The Warriors are coming into Game 3 with two players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Gary Payton II is available with a left thumb injury.
The Timberwolves are coming into the game with one player listed on the injury report: Rob Dillingham.
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
Rob Dillingham is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
