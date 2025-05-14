Game 5 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors are returning to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
Currently, the series is sitting at 3-1 in favor of the Timberwolves, with the Warriors dropping both games at the Chase Center. Game 4 was a tightly contested matchup with multiple lead changes up until the eight-minute mark of the third quarter.
The Warriors went scoreless for nearly five minutes of the third quarter, while the Timberwolves were able to score 17 points before the Warriors would score again. The quarter ended with the Warriors scoring 17 points to the Timberwolves' 39.
The starters were never able to get into an offensive rhythm from then on, and the lead sat over double digits the remainder of the game until the Warriors' bench unit came in with energy in the final four minutes and shrunk the lead to seven.
The Warriors are now in a win-or-go-home situation with their backs against the wall in Minnesota.
Golden State is coming into Game 5 with one player listed on their injury report: Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry is listed as OUT due to his grade one left hamstring strain he suffered in Game 1 of the series.
The Timberwolves are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no player.
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
