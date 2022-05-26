Skip to main content
Game 5 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have released their latest injury reports

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of another trip to the NBA Finals, and they have a chance to close out the Western Conference Finals at home. The Dallas Mavericks will not go away, but the Warriors have been simply dominant on their home floor all postseason long.

Injuries have not played a huge factor in this series, but there have been some key absences for both sides. For Game 5, the Dallas Mavericks will once again have just the single absence of Tim Hardaway Jr., as the rest of their injury report remains clean. The list is a bit more extensive for Golden State, who will be without Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, and perhaps Otto Porter Jr. as well.

Porter is being listed as questionable with a left foot injury, as the veteran forward attempts to manage both his current injury and also his potential availability for the NBA Finals if the Warriors should indeed advance. Porter and the team will have an important decision to make, as they would certainly love to have him available for this close-out game, but not at the risk of losing him for extended time in the NBA Finals.

After being blown out for most of Game 4, the Warriors will look to finish the Nuggets off at home on Thursday. Similar to the first round against Denver, Golden State does not want to get back on a plane after Game 5.

