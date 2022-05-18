Skip to main content
Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have released their first injury reports

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have released their first injury reports

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Finals. While both teams will be led by their respective superstars, there are some key role players who are out for both sides.

The two teams recently released their injury reports, and while there are not any huge surprises, there are some notable names out for each team. For the Warriors, they will be without Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman. The three absences for Golden State are no surprise; however, each player would have likely had a role in this game had they been available. Otto Porter Jr., whose status was previously in question, will be active for this game.

A similar situation for the Dallas Mavericks, their only absence will be the expected one of Tim Hardaway Jr. After having big moments in last year's playoffs vs. the LA Clippers, Hardaway has been sidelined for the entirety of this year's postseason with a left foot injury. His absence removes both shooting and shot creation from a Mavericks team that has done relatively well generating both this postseason.

The Warriors will host the first two games of this series before heading on the road for games two and three. With Dallas proving they belong here after their decisive Game 7 victory over Phoenix, the Warriors will have to come prepared for a hard fought series.

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

1380404739.0
News

Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey Linn36 seconds ago
usatsi_15567051
News

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
Warriors-Mavericks-Basketba2-e1547467133165
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
1318982135.0
News

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
Feb 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 110-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Probable For Game One

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17847106_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Officially Facing Mavericks in Conference Finals

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18265662_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Dismisses Dillon Brooks' 'Dynasty' Comments

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 14, 2022
hi-res-414bdf633bfea4dccd2b56b5dbeb336f_crop_north
News

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

By Joey LinnMay 14, 2022
ja-morant-game-2
News

Ja Morant Fires Back at Jonathan Kuminga's Postgame Tweet

By Joey LinnMay 14, 2022