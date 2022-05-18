Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Finals. While both teams will be led by their respective superstars, there are some key role players who are out for both sides.

The two teams recently released their injury reports, and while there are not any huge surprises, there are some notable names out for each team. For the Warriors, they will be without Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman. The three absences for Golden State are no surprise; however, each player would have likely had a role in this game had they been available. Otto Porter Jr., whose status was previously in question, will be active for this game.

A similar situation for the Dallas Mavericks, their only absence will be the expected one of Tim Hardaway Jr. After having big moments in last year's playoffs vs. the LA Clippers, Hardaway has been sidelined for the entirety of this year's postseason with a left foot injury. His absence removes both shooting and shot creation from a Mavericks team that has done relatively well generating both this postseason.

The Warriors will host the first two games of this series before heading on the road for games two and three. With Dallas proving they belong here after their decisive Game 7 victory over Phoenix, the Warriors will have to come prepared for a hard fought series.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7