Giannis Antetokounmpo's Big Steph Curry Statement Amid Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors have an offseason to determine how best to move forward with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III.
Curry already has his mind on it.
"We want this ride to last as long as possible," he said following the season, "but it's just about what this team need(s) for next year ... I'm excited about it because there's clarity (at the top of the roster) although there are a lot of decisions that need to be made over the summer."
Golden State's run at the Western Conference Finals was stifled by Curry's hamstring strain that kept him out of the final four games of the second round, but despite the setback, his production this season didn't slow down, as the guard averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
His prolonged offensive prowess has him near the top of several all-time lists. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was the latest to proclaim that.
"Him and Dam(ian Lillard) (are the) greatest shooters of all time," Antetokounmpo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Antetokounmpo took a few hours to answer fans' questions Saturday night ranging from his thoughts on pizza to the city he loves playing on the road in the most. Several times, Curry was brought up, even making the center's all-time starting five.
As the Warriors prepare for an offseason of changes, Curry will be perhaps the biggest constant. Antetokounmpo didn't make any groundbreaking statements about the Warriors' star, but if there was any question about his longevity, it has been put to rest.
Curry just hopes his health stays consistent, too.
"We'll imagine and believe that we could have won everything had we been healthy," he said, "but you move on."
