Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Subtle Shade After Latest ESPN Report
The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors have persisted through the early offseason, with different reports coming out each day. Whether credible or not, the NBA and its fans have remained locked on the Greek Freak's status with the Milwaukee Bucks amid the chaos of June.
Just yesterday, it seemed like Antetokounmpo trade rumors were put to bed after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that his market was nonexistent. Windhorst said that the superstar has not asked for a trade, and the Bucks don't intend to move him at the moment.
This seemed to fend off other teams, including the Golden State Warriors, that have been linked to Antetokounmpo. Teams such as the Warriors, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and others have been tied to a potential trade due to assets and interest in the superstar.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania went on The Pat McAfee Show to give the latest on Antetokounmpo. While Windhorst said he doesn't have a trade market, Charania said that he's still in the process of deciding what he wants to do.
"His status will not be tied to the NBA Draft, it won't be tied to free agency," Charania said. "It's much more likely that his future plays out into July and into August. There's a difference between being open-minded and, from what I'm told, exploring other options."
Not far after Charania said this, Antetokounmpo posted what could be a shot at the NBA insider on X. The two-time MVP talked about ESPN's previous senior insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.
"Does anyone else miss Woj?!" Antetokounmpo tweeted.
Antetokounmpo could be trying to put any trade rumors to bed by taking a shot at Charania. As the early offseason persists, headlines have continued to surround Antetokounmpo and fellow All-Star and former MVP Kevin Durant. The two have dominated trade rumors up to this point.
